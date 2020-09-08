Jefferies Group LLC Sells 15,519 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.44. 116,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.