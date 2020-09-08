Jefferies Group LLC Sells 15,783 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.