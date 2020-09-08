Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.27. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,458. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.