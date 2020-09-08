Jefferies Group LLC Sells 9,563 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.25. 22,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,016. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.