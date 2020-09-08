Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.30% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

