Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.