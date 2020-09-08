Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,673. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

