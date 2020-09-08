JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,672,000 after buying an additional 16,181,887 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 377,530 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 410,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 373,935 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,220. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

