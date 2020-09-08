Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.77

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $9.60. Kamada shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 12,190 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMDA shares. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Kamada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.