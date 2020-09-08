Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

