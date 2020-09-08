Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,612 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $47,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $333.12 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.