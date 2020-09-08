Lamden One Day Volume Tops $369,473.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $369,473.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

