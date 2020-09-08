Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.