Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,435 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 944.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 378,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 342,617 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 212.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.