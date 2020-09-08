Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.91. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,724 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter. Lightinthebox had a return on equity of 150.19% and a net margin of 10.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightinthebox stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

