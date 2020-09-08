Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $257.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

