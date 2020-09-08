Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

