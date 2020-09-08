Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) & Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) Critical Analysis

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.04 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.36 Hess Midstream Partners $848.30 million 0.38 $70.10 million $1.20 14.75

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Hess Midstream Partners 4.66% 1.65% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and Hess Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 4 0 0 1.80 Hess Midstream Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Lonestar Resources US on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

