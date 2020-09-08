Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LPX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 4,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 193.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 712,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

