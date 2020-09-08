LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $118.50 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $118.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CSFB raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.32.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,476 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

