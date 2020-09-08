Lunyr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,845.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $406,025.60 and approximately $8,845.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Upbit and BigONE. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.