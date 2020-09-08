Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.12. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 16,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Macro Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

