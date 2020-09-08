Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Cap of $592,659.07

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Manna has a market cap of $592,659.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,420.92 or 0.94240683 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,818,708 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,993 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

