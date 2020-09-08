Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $2.09

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $1.87. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 48,535 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 346.75% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

