MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.42. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

HZO opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $558.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

