Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Gap Down to $1.21

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.10. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

