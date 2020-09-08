Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

MMC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

