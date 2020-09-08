Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. Max Resource shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 296,938 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.