Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

GETVF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

