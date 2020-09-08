Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.21. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 31.44 and a quick ratio of 31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.