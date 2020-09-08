Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Montero Mining and Exploration shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

