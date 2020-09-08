Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.37.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.