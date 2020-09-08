Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €235.23 ($276.74).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

