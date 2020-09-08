MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $5.64 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, MVL has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. MVL has a market cap of $5.64 million and $181,470.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.05082437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00035167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00051833 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDCM, IDEX, UEX, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.