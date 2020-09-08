Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Nebula AI has a market cap of $487,976.05 and $38.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.05082437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00035167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00051833 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,937,420,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

