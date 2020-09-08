NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $476.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded down $16.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.02. 5,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase has a 12 month low of $252.94 and a 12 month high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

