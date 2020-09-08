Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.49.

Netflix stock opened at $516.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

