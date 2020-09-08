Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

News headlines about Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Etsy earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $260,827.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

