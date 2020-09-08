New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.