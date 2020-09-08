New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 583.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,546. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $4,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

