Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,953 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,416,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 128,579 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

