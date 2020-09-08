Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Honda Motor (NASDAQ:HMC) Head to Head Contrast

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 1.56% 2.41% 1.00% Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $137.10 billion 0.33 $4.19 billion $2.39 10.88 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Volatility & Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Honda Motor and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 0 6 0 2.71 Nikola 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nikola has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Nikola on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

