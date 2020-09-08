Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lessened by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $176.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

