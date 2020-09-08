Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.88. Northern Superior Resources shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 66,268 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

In related news, Director François Perron sold 50,000 shares of Northern Superior Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,071.60.

About Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.