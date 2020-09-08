Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (EFRTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

