ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 47.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,642. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

