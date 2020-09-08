Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chromadex Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chromadex in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chromadex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 192.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

