Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Orefinders Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 323,614 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Orefinders Resources Company Profile (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Orefinders Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orefinders Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.