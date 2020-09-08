O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $471.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

