PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $39.12

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $35.87. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 6,756 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 128.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 94.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

